Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Brazil forward Neymar and could make a move for the 31-year-old if he decides to leave Paris St-Germain. (Le Parisien - in French), external

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is attracting interest from Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest. (Standard), external

Tottenham have joined the list of clubs interested in Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, who is yet to sign a new long-term contract. (Standard), external

