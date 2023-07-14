T﻿ransfer news: Chelsea keeping a close eye on Neymar

Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Brazil forward Neymar and could make a move for the 31-year-old if he decides to leave Paris St-Germain. (Le Parisien - in French)

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is attracting interest from Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest. (Standard)

Tottenham have joined the list of clubs interested in Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, who is yet to sign a new long-term contract. (Standard)

