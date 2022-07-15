Magpies start pre-season with a win
Newcastle kicked-off their first of two pre-season games in Austria with a comfortable 3-0 win over 1860 Munich.
The Magpies headed into half-time goalless but second-half strikes from Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes sealed victory over the German side.
Newcastle's Twitter account moved to praise Guimaraes for his contribution.
30 minutes— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 15, 2022
1 goal
1 assist
Standard. 😍🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/o7FsI5tF75
