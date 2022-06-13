Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Crystal Palace this summer and where the Eagles need to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

David: Sell Wilfried Zaha and Luka Milivojevic. Use that money to buy a good midfield player to replace Conor Gallagher and perhaps a forward. Best of all would be to sign Gallagher if Chelsea will permit it - unlikely unfortunately.

Stu: If Palace can somehow secure Gallagher then that would be a fantastic window with a settled young squad to build on. Pinching Wan-Bissaka back from United, another central midfielder and back-up centre-back and then maybe we can dream of the dizzy heights of the Conference League!

Charlie: I would love to see Cheick Doucoure in midfield from Lens. He ticks all the boxes and is the perfect permanent Gallagher replacement for only maximum £26m. It would also be great to see another centre-back which would allow Vieira to showcase the back three we have played a few times.

Allan: For many seasons now we need an out-and-out striker. A good old-fashioned poacher who can put the ball in the net. We have moved on so much over the past season and stronger going forward with more balls in the box than ever - just need someone in there to finish it off!

Matthew: For the first time since being promoted back to the Premier League, I don’t think we need to make too many changes. We will need to replace the loss of Conor Gallagher, would love for him to return. We need a right-back as the two we have are ageing. Could maybe do with a striker to alleviate pressure off Mateta. If money is no object, a back-up left-back.

