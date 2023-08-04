Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said new signing Axel Disasi "is ready to take the next step" with Chelsea.

A statement from the pair said: "Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage.

"He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea.

"We welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with Mauricio Pochettino and his new teammates in the days ahead."