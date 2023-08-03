Wolves-Luton friendly ends goalless
Wolves and Luton played out a goalless draw in their pre-season friendly at Molineux on Wednesday.
Hwang Hee-chan, Sasa Kalajdzic, Fabio Silva and Pablo Sarabia all went close with second-half chances for the home side.
Elijah Adebayo twice had the ball in the net for Premier League newcomers Luton, but his two efforts were both disallowed - one for offside and the other for a foul on Wanderers goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.
The Hatters are scheduled to host Wolves in the first of their two league fixtures on Saturday, 23 September.