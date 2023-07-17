'It’s going to be a difficult balancing act' - How you think Hammers should spend Rice money

We asked who you would like to see West Ham sign to replace Declan Rice and where else in the Hammers squad the money from his sale should be spent.

Here are some of your comments:

Richard: Tough to see our Captain in an Arsenal shirt , but must look forward and fill the gap quickly. Pay the money for James Ward-Prowse, Amrabat or Paulinho and a decent forward.

Ant: It’s going to be a difficult balancing act, as well as finding another quality midfield anchor, hopefully with a Premier League pedigree, we need to find quality players to boost the squad without overpaying, even though everyone one knows we have the money from Dec. Our biggest needs, other than his replacement, are a striker and across the back l

Jerry: It has to be McTominay for me, if we can get him. Ten another striker with proven Premier League ability not another unknown, untried player from Europe. We’ve made that mistake too many times! Ward-Prowse would help in midfield as well and another central defender. We have to hit the ground running this season.

Bav: I’d go big on the young man at Southampton, Lavia. Also I believe Edson Alvarez from Ajax would be a good fit. Looking at £80m for the pair with any other money spent on a striker.

Monty: A defensive midfielder or two, Alvarez from Ajax and Zakaria from Juventus would be nice. We also need a striker, however the market is very thin so I would go with En-nesyri from Sevilla.

Josh: Harvey Barnes would be a great signing. Let Paqueta hold in the middle and put Barnes on the left.