Rangers linked with Palma again - gossip

Rangers boss Michael Beale is looking for one more signing in the summer transfer window - and he wants it to be a replacement for winger Ryan Kent, now with Fenerbahce in Turkey. (Football Scotland)

Rangers are once again linked with Honduran winger Luis Palma, who plays for Greek club Aris, following Michael Beale's comments on seeking a wide forward. (Scottish Sun)

Manchester United, Hull City and Polish side Rakow Czestochowa are interested in Rangers' back-up goalkeeper Robby McCrorie. (Football Scotland)

