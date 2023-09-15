Kettlewell on driving standards, European aspirations, and replacing Van Veen's goals

Clearly pleased with the start to the season, second in the league and level on points with Celtic, but stressed that it's just a start. "If we start to get comfortable in our work, we can very quickly fall flat on our face."

Believes that it all comes back to hard work, and doing the basics well. Says that the players' "willingness to improve" has been a really pleasing aspect, and that if that continues, they give themselves a shot at a good season.

Touched on his personal drive, and where he wants to take the club. "I’ve seen it when this club gets to two cup finals in one season; plying your trade in Europe - I want to see if we can find those marks again."

Pleased with the work done to replace Kevin van Veen’s goals, and still thinks there’s “more to come” from his squad on that front.

When asked about the remarkable run of form Motherwell have been on since Kettlewell's arrival in February, the 39-year-old went back to his first game as caretaker manager, also against St Mirren - "There’s always a catalyst. If we don’t get that right, you might not be talking to me. That was a big night for us."