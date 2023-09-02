Analysis - Brighton 3-1 Newcastle

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Newcastle will hope their season didn't peak on the opening day with that rout over Aston Villa.

They have lost three in a row since then, albeit all against very good teams.

The danger for Eddie Howe's side is that they have to juggle this with the Champions League too. After Brentford next comes AC Milan away.

Callum Wilson's injury-time goal was the only thing to celebrate at the Amex - he is sixth player to score 40 Premier League goals for Newcastle.

Howe likes a steady team and this was the first time he made a change to his XI this season with Matt Targett replacing Sven Botman and Dan Burn moving to the centre.

They need Botman back as soon as possible.