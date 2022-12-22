'Relentless' Celtic rise above VAR controversy

We asked for your reaction to Celtic's 2-1 Scottish Premiership win over Livingston.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Michael: Scrappy second half, but we had enough to see the game out. Difficult when the opposition sit in even when they are behind. Still, I suppose they would rather be beaten 2-1 than get a thrashing.

SteveO: Football wasn’t going to beat Celtic, but VAR needs rules posted regarding hand/arm ball, offside(s) and impending decisions. VAR has a big problem, it’s supposed to help the ref make a decision on incidents he “allegedly doesn’t see", no, some refs take VAR decision as final but others don’t, it can’t continue like that.

Anon: First time I've witnessed a referee going to the VAR TV for an offside decision! Very strange.

Anon: Relentless team who don't know when they’re beaten. Can play brilliant football at times. Other games just know how to win. Some really good players there who are worth a lot of money. And a manager who is exceptional.

Des: The VAR system is simply not fit for purpose. Get your stats people to check how many poor decisions Celtic have been on the wrong end of so far... unreal. Celtic are playing against two teams of opposition every game now. We will rise above. The great Jock always said so!