'We were just boring really' - McCall on Carabao Cup exit

Sheffield United assistant manager Stuart McCall said the Blades were boring to watch in their Carabao Cup loss to League One side Lincoln City: "A poor flat performance has given us a poor result, there's no getting away from it. Credit to Lincoln, they made it difficult to play against, but we never moved the ball quick enough and got into areas we wanted to.

"If I'm being honest, we were bored ourselves watching it, we needed more impetus. We didn't do enough to win the game. It seemed quite flat.

"We have to move on to a huge game on Saturday against Everton. There's no excuses, the side we put out there should perform better. Take nothing away from Lincoln but we were pretty dull.

"We were desperate to win tonight and we put a team out that we believed we could do that.

"We were just boring really, we had no thrust. That is not what we want to be at Bramall Lane. Hugely disappointing throughout the night from start to finish. We can't afford many of them."