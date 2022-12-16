'Must pick up where we left off' - Davidson

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says the attitude of his players has been "brilliant" in preparation for their Scottish Premiership return this weekend.

The Perthshire Saints travel up to Dingwall to take on Malky Mackay's Ross County on Saturday.

“The players are ready to get back into it," Davidson told Saints TV, external. "Training has been at a really high intensity and their attitude has been brilliant since coming back. They all enjoyed their break and are ready to get back going again.

“We need to remember where we were as a group before the break. We were on a good run of form and it’s important we pick up from where we left off.”

“It’s always a difficult game up at Ross County, they’re a well organised side and always offer a serious goal threat. We struggled up there last year so we want to go up there and reverse that and come away with the three points.”