'It's clear he was keen on the move'

Brendan Rodgers says new signing Hyunjun Yang will "enhance our attacking options" as the 21-year-old attacker joins Celtic on a five-year-deal.

The South Korean, who joins from Gangwon, is Celtic's third signing of the summer and one the manager is "delighted" with.

"He’s a player that we’ve looked at closely and who we think will further enhance our attacking options which, of course, already include his fellow countryman Oh," Rodgers told the club's website.

The forward was named Young Player of the Year in South Korea last year, which Rodgers added is an indication of his quality.

"It's clear that he was very keen to make this move to Celtic so I know he’ll be delighted that everything has now been agreed and we’re really looking forward to working with him."