St Mirren have lost striker Curtis Main, who is away for a stint in the Indian Premier League.

However, key men Mark O'Hara, Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus remain and manager Stephen Robinson will be hoping it stays that way when the summer window closes.

Connor McMenamin and Mikael Mandron start today, having been brought in to add more punch up front, along with the Stav Nahmani, who is among the replacements.