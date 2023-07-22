Ten Hag wants De Gea farewell

Simon Stone, BBC Sport, New Jersey

Erik ten Hag wants to see David de Gea get the send off he deserves.

One of the by-products of the way De Gea left United when his contract expired in the summer was he didn't get chance to say farewell at Old Trafford.

After 11 years, 545 games and four club player of the year awards, Ten Hag accepts it was an unsatisfactory was to say goodbye.

"There comes a time for every player at the club," he said. "It's good to make changes and it was the right moment.

"But, absolutely, we have to say farewell at Old Trafford in front of all the fans, .

"After 545 games, after that contribution, and those performances, over a long period, for the rest of his life he is a legend."