Arsenal have been monitoring France winger Moussa Diaby, 23, for the last two years at Bayer Leverkusen but there could also be interest from Newcastle and Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Manchester United are looking at a summer move for Fulham's Joao Palhinha, although Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham are also monitoring the Portugal midfielder. (Sun), external

Vitor Roque has turned down a potential move to the Gunners as the Brazilian forward, 18, would favour a move to Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column