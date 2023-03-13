T﻿ransfer news: Gunners monitoring Leverkusen's Diaby

Arsenal have been monitoring France winger Moussa Diaby, 23, for the last two years at Bayer Leverkusen but there could also be interest from Newcastle and Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United are looking at a summer move for Fulham's Joao Palhinha, although Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham are also monitoring the Portugal midfielder. (Sun)

Vitor Roque has turned down a potential move to the Gunners as the Brazilian forward, 18, would favour a move to Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense. (Sport - in Spanish)

