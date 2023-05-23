W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

At long last, we're into the final week of Chelsea's season.

It's a moment most fans have been waiting for since at least February, and some have had the sinking feeling for even longer. In fact, the strange atmosphere at the club was notable all the way back in late July, long before the season started, when we were beaten 4-0 by Arsenal in a friendly.

Thomas Tuchel looked unhappy, the squad looked unbalanced, and the new owners were given a bloody nose in their own backyard as an introduction to owning their very first soccer team.

The season that has followed has reached unimaginably dreadful depths since then, to the point that even the most positive Blue has been broken by this team and is waiting patiently for the pain to be over.

The arrival of a new manager will give everyone a lift, and hope will be rekindled in the hearts of the supporters once again. Part of the magic of football is that each summer, fans everywhere can start to think that their team is the one ready to take a big step forward next season.

It's not until the action starts that most of them are brought back to reality.