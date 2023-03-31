Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before Southampton's Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Selles said Juan Larios has a "long-term injury" and will miss the rest of the season.

Armel Bella-Kotchap will be unavailable for the Hammers game with a "similar problem to what he had in October", but Selles said "we can expect him to be back" before the end of the campaign.

On facing fellow strugglers West Ham, he said: "For us every game is a must win and it doesn't who your opponent is."

He added: "I don't think about points. I know that has been the approach before. I don't think about it. Every game is a big game for us and it's been like that. We need to perform and do things properly and win the games."

Selles also said "we are alive and we are going to fight for every point" as the Saints bid to stay up.

Although the Hammers haven't won a league game since 25 February, Selles said "it is never a good time or bad time to play against any team" in the Premier League.

On the fixture itself, he added: "I hope we can play our game and stress them in the situations and take advantage."

