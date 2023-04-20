Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before Southampton's Premier League game against Arsenal on Friday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Mislav Orsic has returned to training, but Che Adams and Mohamed Salisu are still sidelined.

Tino Livramento played 45 minutes for the B team last week as he steps up his recovery, but is still unavailable for the first team.

On Ainsley Maitland-Niles being ineligible to face his parent club, Selles said: "It is what it is, we have players to cover."

On whether top versus bottom is a game both sides must win, Selles said: "I see the game as we always see. I see an opponent that we need to beat."

Selles said "it has been desperate from the very first second" and added: "We are running out of time."

He said it is mathematically possible Saints can avoid the drop and added: "We put some good performances but didn't transform those to points. Hopefully we can change that."

Selles wants his side to play on the front foot against the Premier League leaders and said: "We are going to try and press them and win the balls as high as possible to win the game."

The "draining" job at Southampton hasn't put Selles off wanting to become a full-time manager and he said: "It's giving me more support to my idea to be a manager."

