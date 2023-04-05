Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton remain in a battle for their Premier League future. Of the many clubs still involved, the Blues have one of the most daunting set of remaining fixtures.

Not very long ago that would have been frightening. But, while Evertonians are worried, they also know this is a very different team under Sean Dyche.

Three wins, three draws and three defeats might not sound worth getting excited about but it is a massive improvement. Prior to his appointment, Everton had won once in 12 matches, were easy to play through and were seemingly on the road to nowhere.

The new manager has changed an awful lot. Some players who previously looked to have little future are playing an important role in plotting the escape route.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s impetuous response to Harry Kane’s skullduggery against Spurs was ill-advised as he’s banned for three matches at a crucial stage of the season. But, since being recalled, he’s played with an energy and a purpose that he hasn’t displayed in a long time.

His performances have been packed with power, courage and conviction - not to mention two very important goals. Dyche will have had words about Monday night’s madness and hopefully lessons will be learned but he’s become important once again.

Michael Keane has also emerged. He looked destined to move on loan to Southampton or West Ham in January. Had they not been not relegation rivals, then it is likely he would have already left. He admitted to me this week he thought his Everton career was over.

What a difference a month makes.

His wonder goal earned Everton a valuable point and he considers it the best he’s scored. He still has some way to go to provide the consistency Dyche wants, but recent performances offer a good platform. He looks confident and appears to be enjoying his football again. He has a manager who believes in him.

Saturday lunchtime against Manchester United at Old Trafford is a real challenge but it won’t decide Everton’s future. This team is far more organised, runs faster and has an enormous appetite for hard work. The lack of centre-forward has meant that goals have been in short supply, but they are coming from unexpected sources.

Everton still have a major job to ensure Premier League survival, but they now have real hope of making it happen.