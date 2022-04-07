West Ham v Lyon: Confirmed team news
- Published
Here's how we line up for tonight's quarter-final first leg...#WHUOL | #UEL pic.twitter.com/oyANk2RCWc— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 7, 2022
West Ham make just one change from Sunday's Premier League win over struggling Everton as regular Europa League goalkeeper Alphonse Areola comes in for Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks.
Jarrod Bowen starts as he continues his comeback from an ankle injury but last-16 second-leg hero Andriy Yarmolenko has to settle, once again, for a spot on the bench.
West Ham XI: Areola, Fredericks, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio.
Substitutes: Fabianski, Randolph, Alese, Diop, Coufal, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Noble, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Perkins.
𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 pic.twitter.com/901dL4faR7— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) April 7, 2022
Visitors Lyon, meanwhile, are unchanged from their Ligue 1 win over Angers at the weekend with on-loan Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele among their starters.
Lyon XI: Lopes, Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson, Mendes, Ndombele, Faivre, Paqueta, Aouar, Dembele.
Substitutes: Pollersbeck, Bonnevie, Da Silva, Denayer, Henrique, Dubois, Reine-Adelaide, Barcola, Kadewere, Tete, Toko Ekambi.