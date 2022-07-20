Hearts fall to friendly loss at Preston

Former player Ben Woodburn struck as Hearts were beaten 2-1 in a pre-season friendly at Preston North End.

Woodburn, who spent last season on loan at Tynecastle from Liverpool, fired the hosts in front, with Peter Haring levelling from the penalty spot.

Alan Browne then squeezed a shot past Craig Gordon to settle a tight contest.

"I thought we played really well against a very good team," was the verdict from manager Robbie Neilson.

He told HeartsTV: "We competed well in terms of physicality, created a few chances and were unfortunate not to win the game."