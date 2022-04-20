Lawro's predictions: Man City v Brighton

Brighton are very good defensively and they have hit a bit of form, with good wins over Arsenal and Tottenham in their past two games - but this is the biggest test that Graham Potter's side have had since they started playing well and winning again.

I don't think Manchester City will be affected by their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Liverpool. Pep Guardiola will pick his strongest side for this game, which will help, and they know the title race is still in their hands.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0