George Cummins, BBC Sport

The manager was told two minutes before he started his press conference that it’s his 100th Premier League match in charge of Arsenal tomorrow as they take on Fulham at the Emirates.

“Time flies," he said. "It’s such a privilege to be at this club and reach this number. Hopefully we can extend that for a long period and bring joy and a lot of wins.”

Arteta has 52 league wins to his name and the last three wins have put Arsenal top of the Premier League.

The manager said they will be going all out to win the Europa League, with the draw for the competition taking place on Friday.

“You have to go in every competition to win it," he added. "Step by step let’s see what the draw brings today. Try to prepare the competition in the best possible way as well.”

A newspaper report this week suggested that Arsenal are on a Uefa watchlist for potentially breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Asked about the situation, Arteta said: “We are compliant and we have heard nothing so I don’t know where that is coming from. No it won’t affect incomings.

"I think the club has been very disciplined all the time and with a very clear vision of how we want to do things with the limitations we have."