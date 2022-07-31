Celtic Women sign Chinese player Menglu

Celtic Women have signed Chinese wide player Shen Menglu on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old joins from from Spanish side Ourense, having previously turned out for Sporting Lisbon.

Celtic, who finished third last season, begin their SWPL1 campaign at home to Hibernian on Saturday.

