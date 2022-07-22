Oleksandr Zinchenko says joining Arsenal is "a boyhood dream come true" after revealing he started following the club because of former greats.

The 25-year-old joined the Gunners from Manchester City on Friday in a deal worth £30m.

"First of all I would like to say this is a boyhood dream come true, because I was a massive fan when I was a kid," Zinchenko said.

"Since Thierry Henry and young Cesc Fabregas was playing here, I was just enjoying watching those games, that Arsenal. And obviously I started to love this club, so I am so excited and I cannot wait to play for this amazing club."

Zinchenko has signed a long-term deal and will join forces with manager Mikel Arteta, who was previously a coach at Manchester City.

"I would say it’s the most important role in my decision because I’ve known him for a while, I used to work with him at Manchester City," Zinchenko added.

"Since the first day at City I knew that he’s going to be a very good manager. The way he can see football, especially I was watching the last season of Arsenal’s games and I was really enjoying it. You can see in the style, the picture of the game, so I would love to see it while playing and being involved."

Zinchenko, a winner of four Premier League titles at Manchester City, has operated as a left-back and midfielder during his career. He refused to give detail on where he has been told he will play at Arsenal.

Asked where he likes to play, he said: "Wherever the manager is going to see me on the pitches. It’s the simple answer but it’s true, even if the manager tells me one day I need to be goalkeeper, I will be there."