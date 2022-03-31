Brighton boss Graham Potter says the international break has been the best he's had since arriving at the Amex.

The Seagulls have lost their past six games and Potter admits the break "probably came at the right time".

"The break had a bit of everything," he said. "For those who stayed here, they've had time to reset, rest and recover and see their families.

"After that, we've used the time to improve and get better as you'd expect.

"It's also been a nice time to integrate the under-23s with us so I would have to say in terms of breaks from a training perspective, it's the best we’ve had since I’ve been here."

He also praised the performances of his international players and admitted he was thrilled that some of them have helped their nation qualify for the World Cup.

"They've had a really good time away," he said. "They get to go outside the Brighton bubble and get different experiences.

"We've got some young guys, the likes of Jakub Moder and Alexis Mac Allister, and for them they will only keep on learning and developing.

"It's fantastic for them and I'm sure they will keep reflecting on things and growing."