Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Marc Cucurella has become a central figure ahead of the Premier League’s opening weekend – and shines another light on Dan Ashworth’s exit as director of football.

With Yves Bissouma and, almost certainly, Cucurella, leaving Brighton this summer, Ashworth’s replacement as technical director, David Weir, is in the spotlight.

Eighteen-year-old Paraguayan striker Julio Enciso is an eye-catching arrival and Deniz Undav and Kaoru Mitoma boast table-topping experience with Seagulls’ owner Tony Bloom’s Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

But all three face a major step up in standard and Weir will be under pressure to bolster manager Graham Potter’s squad.

Brighton ended last season in ninth, their highest-ever position. Their last two home games included a hammering of Manchester United and comprehensive win over another European qualifier, West Ham.

Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford represents a difficult start but after being held up as one of the Premier League’s most stable clubs, Brighton have to show they have recruited the right man to lead their recruitment in order to avoid regression.