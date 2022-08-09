There was plenty of talk about Erling Haaland's misses in the Community Shield, but Chris Sutton says the striker doesn't look like a player that doubts himself.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "It’s his mental strength as well isn’t it? The Community Shield was interesting because he did miss a couple of chances. Maybe that’s where there was a little bit of doubt – how would he respond in a first Premier League game in a tough fixture away at West Ham.

"Always with Shearer, always with Larsson, naturally when you miss chances most players will have doubt. I’ve followed Haaland pretty closely and he doesn’t look like a player that doubts himself.

"Then you chuck in how quick he is and the timing of his runs. He has that acceleration, he knows when to run, and to have that awareness at 22 is absolutely remarkable."

Micah Richards added: "He is an incredible talent and I’m just so happy he got off to a great start.

"Even if his hold-up play isn’t great, he will still get chances. That instinct in front of goal is one of the best in the world, so he was always going to score goals."

Hear more from 25'00 on BBC Sounds