Leeds United travel to Watford on Saturday in the Premier League, but who will make Jesse Marsch's starting XI?

The Whites picked up a potentially crucial point against Southampton last weekend, which Marsch will hope to build on when his team face relegation rivals Watford.

Were you happy with Dan James playing up front with Rodrigo against Saints, or would you go with a different combination?

It's time to pick your Leeds side to face the Hornets