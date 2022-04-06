Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards are back with the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, and this week the debate centres around the greatest set-piece takers in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United midfielder and England captain David Beckham is one of the players who makes the list of dead-ball specialists.

Micah Richards (1st): "He changed the way set-pieces were seen. Set-pieces almost became like a penalty - that's how good he was. As a dead-ball specialist, you just knew where it was going to go. Pin-point."

Alan Shearer (1st): "More free-kicks than anyone else; his delivery was superb."

