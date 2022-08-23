Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United reign is under way. And in the best way possible.

After a miserable opening two weeks of his maiden season, Old Trafford was treated to victory over Liverpool. If any United manager could choose an opponent to get their first win against, it would be them.

Brighton and Brentford bemusement prompted premature presumptions about Ten Hag's suitability to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But with his team selection and in-match decisions, the focused Dutchman proved he belongs on the biggest stage.

Dropping captain Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo was risky and invited further criticism and doubt. But Raphael Varane enjoyed his best United game, Lisandro Martinez silenced his critics, and the attack gelled better than it has all season.

Ten Hag has flaunted his authority by proving he's willing to do anything to get results and set United on the right path. The club is in qualified hands - for the first time in years.

Casemiro's arrival is the fourth of the summer. But now Ten Hag needs more reinforcements, particularly in attack, and United must hand him the required tools in the final 10 days of the transfer window.

