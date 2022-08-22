Casemiro is excited about his move to Old Trafford and says he wants to win the league with Manchester United.

The deal was not completed in time for the Brazil midfielder to face Liverpool on Monday, but in his Real Madrid farewell ceremony, the 30-year-old said: "I'm really excited, it's a club with great history.

"I will have to work hard to make a name for myself because there, I have won nothing yet.

"At Manchester United, first of all, what I want is to transmit the way I feel about the club, my respect.

"Everything I did here I want to do there too. I want to show my fighting spirit, capacity to work hard, professional attitude. I want to work hard every day to show how serious I am about them. I want to win the league there - I know it is an exciting league.

"I am going through one of the best moments of my career. I feel I'm really fit, mentally I feel great, and I want to continue to enjoy my day to day and hopefully I can do that there.

"I feel like it's a great moment to take this decision."

