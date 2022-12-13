'Recruitments needed at Tannadice'

R﻿onny Costello, The Dode Fox Podcast, external

Roll up, roll up, all aboard the Dundee United rollercoaster as the Scottish Premiership returns this Saturday…

The winter break probably hasn’t been ideal given Saturday's planned friendly with Ayr was called off on Thursday, while the game against Swansea the week before was basically a training game with a small crowd watching it.

Double and triple sessions have been the order of the day we’re told, but the proof will very much be in the pudding come around 4.50pm on Saturday when the final whistle goes at the Spaghettihad.

Three massive games to go before the transfer window opens and the team needs help... Ideally a right-sided defender, another striker to help Steven Fletcher, and I would lean towards a number one ahead of another midfielder.

All four would be nice, but hey, the silky Welshman is back in training… so nothing to worry about, right?