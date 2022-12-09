Liverpool legend Phil Thompson says players in England's camp will be speaking privately to Jude Bellingham in a bid to lure him into a summer move to the Premier League.

The Reds are heavily linked with the 19-year-old, though Thompson believes several England players will subtly try to influence the Borussia Dortmund man to join their club.

Thompson feels a deal will be agreed in January and he also sees a likeness between the England star and a certain Steven Gerrard.

"I think the deal will already be done in some way," Thompson says.

You can listen to the clip below and the longer interview is here. In it, Thompson explains how money may not be the big motivator for Bellingham at his young age.