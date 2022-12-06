With the return of domestic football now just two weeks away for Premier League clubs, here's a rundown of Crystal Palace's fixtures.

The Eagles are currently in Turkey for some warm weather training and are set to play some European opposition to help their preparations.

Wednesday, 7 December, Crystal Palace v Trabzonspor, Antalya, 16:00 GMT

Sunday, 11 December, Napoli v Crystal Palace, Antalya, 15:00 GMT

Friday, 16 December, Crystal Palace v Real Valladolid, Selhurst Park, 18:00 GMT

After defeat to Newcastle on penalties in the third round of the Carabao Cup, Palace's first match back will be at home to Fulham on Boxing Day (20:00 GMT).