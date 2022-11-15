N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Before the Brentford game on Saturday the last post sounded with Etihad Stadium in complete silence. All City’s shirts, with the poppy motif, have been donated to the Royal British Legion to raise money for the charity and Pep Guardiola, together with Thomas Frank, laid a wreath. A moving and poignant tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect others.

Once the game got under way it was clear Brentford came with a well-formulated game plan, stuck to it and it paid off.

The pressing, the long ball, together with an element of time wasting frustrated City. Despite dominating the ball, with 75% possession, it didn’t quite click on Saturday. Brentford’s effective tactics snuffed out De Bruyne (so he is human after all), while Akanji, Cancelo and Haaland were also well below par.

Brentford and Frank should take great credit for their historic win - both Pep and Gundogan were, quite rightly, full of praise for the Bees with their post-match comments.

So, as we go into the mid-season break, a time to reflect. City have accumulated the same number of points, after 14 games, as they had last season. Having struggled against Brentford and needed a stoppage-time winner to get past Fulham the week earlier, perhaps the break has come just at the right time.