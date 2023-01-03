Southampton v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats

Southampton v Nottingham Forest head-to-head stats over 10 Premier League games. Wins: Southampton 2, Forest 5. Goals: Southampton 14, Forest 18. Clean sheets: Southampton 0, Forest 2Getty Images

  • This will be the first meeting between Southampton and Nottingham Forest in any competition since the 2011-12 Championship campaign, when Saints won home and away.

  • This match will see two Welsh managers (Nathan Jones and Steve Cooper) face in a Premier League match for only the 20th time, and first time since August 2017, when Tony Pulis and Mark Hughes shared a 1-1 draw as managers of West Brom and Stoke respectively.

  • Southampton have won their last two games against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 17 (D4 L11). They last won three in a row against Forest in January 1984.

  • Steve Cooper’s first eight away Premier League matches with Nottingham Forest has seen them score just once, the fewest goals ever scored in a manager’s first eight away Premier League games. Forest have also conceded 22 goals in these games, the most in a manager’s first eight away games since Jan Siewert in 2019 with Huddersfield (24 conceded).