Queens Park Rangers fans have growing concerns that centre-back Leon Balogun could follow manager Michael Beale and return to Rangers after the centre-half, who moved to the Championship club in the summer, missed Tuesday's friendly win over Livingston, but interim boss Paul Hall could have been allowing the 34-year-old more time to recover from a "minor calf injury" picked up before the World Cup break. (Daily Record), external

Michael Beale says it was a "football decision" to return to Rangers as manager after less than six months, revealing that he rejected "financially bigger" offers to join the Ibrox club from QPR. (Sky Sports via Scottish Sun), external

One of Michael Beale's first orders since returning to Rangers as manager was to promote forward Zak Lovelace, right-back Adam Devine and midfielder Charlie McCann from the B team to train with the first-team squad. (Daily Record), external

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign 16-year-old Rangers defender Jack Wylie. (Daily Star), external

Finland midfielder Glen Kamara could be set for a new lease of life at Rangers as he was a more regular starter when new manager Michael Beale was assistant to Steven Gerrard's staff, while Neil Banfield, who has also come to Ibrox from QPR, played a massive role in his development at Arsenal. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Damian Matthew, who had joined Rangers from QPR with Michael Beale, had a stint as a Celtic scout after he was axed from his first main coaching role at Charlton Athletic. (The National), external

