Rangers winger Ryan Kent, out of contract this summer, has been offered a multi-year deal with Fenerbahce. (Tavkin, via Sun, external)

Former Rangers defender David Robertson urges Ibrox manager Michael Beale "to do what Walter would do" in reference to multi-trophy winning Rangers boss Walter Smith, as Beale seeks to restore the club's fortunes. (Record), external

Former Rangers forward Jon Daly has been put in interim charge of St Patrick's Athletic. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required), external

Read Wednesday's Scottish Gossip