Fans will get the chance to say farewell to four departing players on Saturday, with manager Jurgen Klopp describing them as "Liverpool legends" before their final Anfield appearances for the club.

Midfield trio James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, plus striker Roberto Firmino, will all leave Liverpool at the end of their contracts.

"This game is super difficult for different reasons," said Klopp. "It’s super important for us and super emotional as well for a different reason, because we’ll say goodbye to four Liverpool legends.

"All four won pretty much each available trophy and we love them, but it’s professional football and nothing is forever.

"It means one chapter will be closed and we can start writing a new one, that’s good for them and for us. I will be forever thankful to them, because without them nothing would have happened."

Liverpool could still finish in the top four, but asked about potentially one final twist in the race for Champions League qualification, Klopp said: "I never had hope for that. I don’t need that.

"I know we have to win all of our games, and then there’s maybe a chance. A big maybe, but that’s all. It’s not in our hands, whatever they get they deserve, easy as that. We have to do our job and then we’ll see what that means, but my hope is not bigger or lesser than before."

