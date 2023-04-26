Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure says Erling Haaland is an "incredibly intelligent player in the box" and has warned the Gunners about watching his double movements in the penalty box to trick defenders.

Haaland has scored 32 Premier League goals this season and needs one more goal to break Mohamed Salah’s league record for a single league campaign of 38 games.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Toure said: "He is always on it and one thing he does so well is move along the defence.

"He doesn’t always stay on the centre-backs. He is constantly moving - to the left-back and the right-back.

"He is a guy who can feel the ball and does a lot of double movements where he might pretend to go to the front post but then hit the back post, or he might fake to go to the front post and then come back to the penalty box.

"He is such an incredibly intelligent player in the box. The Arsenal defence and midfield must be switched on."

