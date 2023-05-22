Celtic will go 'full steam' against Hibs - McGregor

Callum McGregor is looking to Wednesday’s visit to Hibernian to get back to winning ways following Celtic’s 2-2 draw against spirited St Mirren on Saturday.

The captain’s late strike secured a point for the Scottish Premiership champions against Stephen Robinson’s side who had twice taken the lead at Parkhead.

“You think when we get the equaliser we can go and get the winner – we had a couple of good chances but we didn’t put them away," McGregor told CelticTV, external.

“We gave ourselves so much work to do when you have to chase the game like that.

“It becomes frantic at that point and you get a bit more uptight and tense in the final third and you maybe lose a little bit of quality.

“The good thing is that you have another game in three days and it gives you a chance to try and rectify the result previously.

“We have to recover now and go full steam for Wednesday and then Saturday.

“We can’t start games like that and give ourselves work to do.

“We need to learn quickly from that and we have three really important games to go and we need to be at it now.”