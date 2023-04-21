Simon Stone, BBC Sport at London Stadium

Who knows where Declan Rice will be this time next year.

He remains under contract at West Ham until 2024 with the option of another season - and club sources are adamant they want to keep him.

Yet strong rumours of a summer move to Arsenal persist, and though West Ham could secure a third successive European campaign, it will not be in the Champions League, which is where the 24-year-old really should be playing.

His goal on Thursday was special.

Winning a tackle 10 yards inside his own half, Rice exchanged passes with Lucas Paqueta before driving deep into Gent territory.

At one point, Rice looked around searching for support.

Finding none, and with the visitors inexplicably standing off him, the midfielder kept going before delivering a precise left-footed strike across goalkeeper Davy Roef into the far corner.

It was superb stuff, underlining how Rice can be more than just the covering midfielder his England performances have seen him tagged.

World Cup winner Bobby Moore and club legend Billy Bonds are the only West Ham captains to lift major trophies for the club.

For Rice to add his name to that list would be a significant achievement.