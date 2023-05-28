Ambitious MacLean praises Brown and Davidson after appointment

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean tells BBC Sportsound: "I'm delighted. It's a great privilege to be named manager of a Premiership football club. I thank the chairman and everybody that gave me the job.

"Everyone says we're just looking to stay up every year. I'm a bit more ambitious than that. I want a team that plays with identity, I want us to play on the front foot, play exciting football. I also want to win games. There's a balance there. I also want the team to represent myself.

"I also want to excite fans and impress people. It's a lot of work, it's a big challenge, but I look forward to it.

"The chairman and his dad - what they've done for this football club is incredible and they deserve all the credit they get. It'll be an emotional day for a lot of people. I've got to thank them for what they've done for me. It's a great opp for everyone to say thanks.

"Murray [Davidson] - I've played with him, coached him, travelled with him. What a guy. What a player for this football club. One of the best bits of business this club has ever done. Legend can be overused but Murray certainly is a legend and he'll be missed."