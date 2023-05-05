Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

The dramatic finish to the game has given fresh impetus to Brighton’s bid for a European place but this victory did not only come about because of a calm, clean strike from their World Cup winner.

Albion have a plan and a structure. Despite countless injuries, an £80 million central midfielder at right-back and an 18-year-old out on the wing on only his second Premier League start, Roberto de Zerbi has imprinted a pattern into every single player.

It matters less who plays or where they play - more how well they play. The Seagulls created countless chances and finally got redemption for Wembley.

They may be receiving plaudits from many quarters for their style and their high risk-and-reward football but the squad and manager remain focussed on the prize.

There are still tough fixtures as they play catch up on their rivals, but a consistent strategy and high level of performance are reasons for optimism as they aim to write another new page in their history.