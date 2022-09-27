S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

The match against Leicester City is a vital one for many reasons.

It will be the East Midlands derby neither team can afford to lose - with far more resting on it than simply the local rivalry.

Leicester are bottom of the table, with Nottingham Forest only three points above them.

However, our place seems justifiable - the result of an intense recruitment and team-building process - and this sets us apart from the Foxes, who have mostly retained their squad.

Obviously, beating Leicester is fresh in the Forest memory, given it's only eight months since that 4-1 victory in the FA Cup fourth round.

A three-goal advantage in this one would, of course, be phenomenal - but so too would a draw.

Picking up one point away from home would still be lucrative from what will, in all likelihood, be an intense Monday night battle.