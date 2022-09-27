Liverpool could move for a swap deal involving Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in January, with Naby Keita wanted by the Bundesliga club. (Bild, via Express), external

However, 19-year-old England international Bellingham is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in another swap deal - one in which Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, headed to Anfield and Roberto Firmino went the other way. (Sport), external

The Reds are not ruling out a move for Benfica's 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has a reported 120m euros (£106.5m) release clause in his contract. (O Jogo, via Liverpool Echo), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column