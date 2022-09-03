Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Everton will take great confidence from the Derby draw with Liverpool even though victory eluded Frank Lampard’s side.

If Everton can find goals from new striker Neal Maupay and Dominic Calvert-Lewin when he is fit again, there is no reason to believe they will struggle in the manner they did last season.

Scotland youngster Nathan Patterson has been a revelation at right-back while new £33m signing Amadou Onana looks an outstanding prospect, striding through midfield with power and ability.

Conor Coady and James Tarkowski have given Everton power and leadership in central defence and while they are still seeking their first Premier League win of the season, there is an air of optimism around Goodison Park.

Everton thought they had won only to see Coady’s goal ruled out by VAR and they were assisted by the woodwork as well as magnificent performance by keeper Jordan Pickford but defeat would have been very harsh and Lampard’s players can build on this.