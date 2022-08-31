Brighton keen on Chelsea's Gilmour

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brighton are interested in signing Chelsea’s Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The 21-year-old was a stand-out performer for his country at Euro 2020.

He then went on loan to Norwich, where he made 24 appearances as Dean Smith’s side went down to the Championship.

In June, Gilmour extended his Chelsea contract to 2024 but he is yet to make an appearance for the Blues this season.

It is understood Brighton are among a number of clubs keen to sign the player, although there is no guarantee he will leave Stamford Bridge before tomorrow’s deadline.